1 killed, 1 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash in Lakeview, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a 20-year-old man was driving north in the 3100-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview at about 12:15 a.m. when police said he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The driver then struck a curb and a light pole before it came to a stop, police said.

A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The driver was transported in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

No other injuries were reported and the CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood