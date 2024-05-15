WATCH LIVE

At least 5 injured in Lawndale car crash, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 11:15PM
At least 5 injured in West Side car crash: CFD
At least five people were injured in a Lawndale car crash at South California Avenue and West Congress Parkway Wednesday, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were taken to hospitals following a serious crash Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

The crash happened at South California Avenue and West Congress Parkway.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said two people were in fair to serious condition. Three others, including one child, were in good condition.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as one person appeared to be taken from the scene in handcuffs.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

