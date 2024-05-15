At least 5 injured in Lawndale car crash, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were taken to hospitals following a serious crash Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.
The crash happened at South California Avenue and West Congress Parkway.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said two people were in fair to serious condition. Three others, including one child, were in good condition.
Chopper 7 was over the scene as one person appeared to be taken from the scene in handcuffs.
Police have not said what led to the crash.
No further information was immediately available.