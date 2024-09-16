Car crashes into South Loop emergency animal hospital; Chicago police, fire on scene

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car appeared to have crashed into an emergency animal hospital Monday morning in Chicago's South Loop.

Chopper 7 was over the Veterinary Emergency Group, located at 1114 S. Clinton St., about 6:50 a.m.

A van appeared to have crashed into the windows of the building, and a Chicago police car could be seen on the scene.

Neither Chicago fire nor Chicago police officials immediately provided information about how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured.

The vehicle also appeared to have a Mexican flag on its hood.

Many cars bearing Mexican flags were seen in the downtown Chicago area throughout the weekend for Mexican Independence Day festivities.

Law enforcement officials initiated street closures, as needed, in an effort to prevent the gridlock the city has seen in past years, when car caravans take to the streets.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.