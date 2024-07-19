WATCH LIVE

9-year-old pedestrian critically injured in South Side hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 19, 2024 3:53AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The girl was crossing the street with two others when the driver of a silver SUV failed to stop at a red light and hit her just before 8:40 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Paxton Avenue in the city's Jeffery Manor neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago fire crews took the girl to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the incident, and the vehicle drove away, police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday night.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

