9-year-old pedestrian critically injured in South Side hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The girl was crossing the street with two others when the driver of a silver SUV failed to stop at a red light and hit her just before 8:40 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Paxton Avenue in the city's Jeffery Manor neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago fire crews took the girl to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the incident, and the vehicle drove away, police said.

SEE ALSO: 2 sentenced to probation in 2022 Clearing street racing crash that killed pedestrian

No one was in custody later Thursday night.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood