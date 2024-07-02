WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

11 injured in West Chatham crash involving CTA bus: Chicago fire officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 7:38PM
11 injured in South Side crash involving CTA bus: CFD
A Chicago crash involving a CTA bus injured 11 near 76th Street and South Lafayette Avenue in West Chatham Tuesday morning, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eleven people were taken to various hospitals after a crash involving a CTA bus Tuesday, Chicago fire officials said.

The crash took place sometime Tuesday morning near 76th Street and South Lafayette Avenue in the city's West Chatham neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

CFD said the 11 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They said 10 patients were from the bus.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Car lodges under semi on Bishop Ford in south suburbs; all lanes reopened

Three people were in fair condition and eight were in good condition, CFD said.

The ambulances went to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, University of Chicago Medical Center, St. Bernard Hospital and Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center.

Video of the scene showed a No. 75 bus with some minor damage to its front end. A tan sedan had severe damage to its front end.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or if any citations would be issued.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW