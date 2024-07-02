VIDEO: Car lodges under semi on Bishop Ford in south suburbs; all lanes reopened

The crash shutdown I-80 westbound ramp to I-94 for about 40 minutes, according to Illinois State Police.

THORTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A car was lodged under a semi on the Bishop Ford freeway on Tuesday morning.

The driver of a car crashed into the semi around 8:51 a.m., according to police.

The car driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, video showed as crews pulled the car from under the semi.

The crash was cleared by 9:32 a.m., according to police.