Vehicle crashes into CTA bus shelter, light pole, mailbox at Clark, Division in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a CTA bus shelter, light pole and mailbox Thursday morning in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just after 6 a.m. at Clark and Division streets.

Shattered glass and the downed light pole and U.S. Postal Service mailbox could be seen.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash, or what led up to it.

Chicago police said no one was in the bus shelter, which is next to the CTA Red Line Clark and Division station entrance, at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.