Chicago crews clear out last tents of homeless encampment at Gompers Park on NW Side

Not everyone is happy about how the whole process has been handled by the city.

Chicago crews are clearing out the last tents of a homeless encampment at Gompers Park, near Pulaski Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue, Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City crews are at a Northwest Side park Monday clearing out the last tents set up at a homeless encampment.

It's not a surprise move by the city. The clearing of the encampment at Gompers Park, located at Pulaski Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue, had already been delayed at least once.

Most of those who had been living there three months ago when officials first alerted them to the move have been rehoused in private apartments or in temporary shelters, as they wait for apartments to become available.

Crews began clearing the area right around 9:30 a.m. And while there were still several tents set up, Chicago Park District Superintendent Carlos Ramírez-Rosa says many were using the tents for storage. Though, he admits there were some who were still living there, and the city is working with them so they can move elsewhere in the park, as construction work is slated to start on a long-delayed nature play space.

"We've said, 'look, if you're not going to accept the shelter or the housing that we're offering, you can stay in the park, but you can't stay in the area where we are going to start the construction work.' As long as people are in the park, we're going to work to connect them with housing resources and shelter. But, we are also committed to working forward. It's this project here," Ramírez-Rosa said.

Not everyone is happy about how the whole process has been handled by the city. Outreach crews, who have been working with the unhoused from the beginning, said police have been harassing those living there.

They said the two designated spots within the park for those still there to move to are not adequate.

It's not clear, however, how many people exactly were still actually living there as of Monday morning.

In a statement Monday, the park district said: "Today, May 12th, the Park District began construction on the southeast end of Gompers Park, including the lagoon between the tennis courts and the basketball court, the parking lot and the open space around the parking lot and basketball court. Residents were asked to relocate to another area of the park by Sunday, May 11th to allow construction to begin today. The Park District will continue to work with DFSS and other service organizations to connect residents with resources including housing."