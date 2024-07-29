1 killed in Roseland stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was stabbed to death in the Roseland neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 12:33 a.m. in the 300-block of East 115th Street.

Police said a male victim was outside of a vehicle with a male suspect and a female suspect when a verbal altercation turned physical.

The male suspect who was the driver of the vehicle took out a cutting instrument and stabbed the male victim, who was a passenger, in the chest, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

The two suspects fled the scene in a beige Toyota Corolla, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

