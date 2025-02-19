3 found shot in West Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were found shot on the city's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 9:10 p.m. in the 300-block of E. 116th Street, Chicago police said.

Three victims were found lying on the sidewalk, according to police. The victims were said to be "uncooperative."

A man, 24, was shot in the leg. A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso and leg. A woman, 44, was shot in the back, according to police.

All shooting victims were expected to be okay.

There is no one in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.