4 shot, 2 critically at Pill Hill party, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot at a South Side party, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 1:42 p.m. on Sunday in the 9500-block of Merrill Avenue in the Pill Hill neighborhood.

Police said the celebration was ongoing when someone started to shoot at the group.

A man, 19, was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman, 22, was shot in the back and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was taken to the hospital, he is expected to be okay.

A different 22-year-old woman was grazed in the right leg, however police said she refused medical attention.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating.

