Machete wielding robber pleads guilty to series of crimes on NW Side: court docs

Convicted felon Andre Gonzales was charged with the crimes in June 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man accused of threatening people with a machete in a series of robberies has pleaded guilty.

The crimes happened in the summer of 2022 on the city's Northwest Side.

On Tuesday, Andre Gonzalez pleaded guilty to all five-armed robbery charges.

One of the incidents Gonzalez was alleged to be involved in happened in Avondale. He was caught on security camera. The video shows a man in a silver car pulling over in the 3300-block of North Monticello.

No one was seriously hurt in the attacks.

He was sentenced to 14 years on each of five cases. He will be given credit for the 1,935 days already served. He will likely be released in less than two years.

Gonzalez already had five previous felony convictions at the time of the 2022 crimes. His former conviction included attempted robbery in 2016 and two separate charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and vehicle in 2007.

