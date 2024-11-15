Gary police release new video in fatal officer-involved shooting during undercover investigation

Gary, Indiana police released new video Friday in the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shahaud Richmond during an undercover investigation.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- New video has been released in Wednesday's deadly police shooting in Gary, Indiana.

A 21-year-old man was killed by Gary police officers after police said he attempted to rob an undercover officer and attacked him with a machete.

The shooting happened during a secret police operation into multiple reports of robberies, according to investigators.

While the undercover officer tried to look at what Richmond handed to him, the 21-year-old then seems to walk around the officer before lunging at him.

Video from above shows Richmond pulling out what, police say, was a machete-style weapon in the apparent attack, narrowly missing the undercover officer who ducked. That's when, investigators said, nearby officers quickly responded.

One of the officers shot and killed Richmond while the undercover officer who was apparently attacked was later checked out at the hospital.

In a statement released Friday, Gary police said in part, "It is essential for residents to trust their local police to protect the most vulnerable members of the community. To demonstrate our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability, we have decided to make this information public."

The Lake County Indiana Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting.