Burglars target Mag Mile Alo Yoga store for 2nd time this month, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves hit a business on the Mag Mile Tuesday morning for the second time in a month, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at about 3:14 a.m. at the Alo Yoga store in the 700-block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police said three suspects broke a window and stole items from inside the store.

The store was also hit on June 5.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

