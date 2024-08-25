Car wanted in deadly Downtown hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver that struck and killed a person earlier this month.

On August 10, around 4:11 am a person was struck while in the northbound lanes of the 1300-block of South DuSable Lakeshore Drive.

The driver called the police and stayed at the scene to wait for authorities.

Then, a white Lincoln Continental struck the pedestrian a second time and drove off.

The victim later died from their injuries.

The car was described as a white four-door sedan with a moon roof and possible 2017-2020 Lincoln Continental with front end damage.

The vehicle was last seen in the 400-block of E. Grand Avenue and 300-block of E. Grand Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

