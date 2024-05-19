Boy, 12, shot while riding bike in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike on the city's South Side on Saturday, police said.

It happened in the 8700-block of Burley Avenue around 10:13 p.m. in South Chicago.

The boy was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he saw a dark vehicle on the street and then heard multiple shots.

He was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, Area Two Detectives are investigating.

