Correctional officer injured at Cook County Jail, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A correctional officer at the Cook County Jail was injured Friday.

The Chicago Fire Department said they responded to the jail just before 7:30 p.m.

A correctional officer was transported to Stroger Hospital for a leg injury, fire officials said.

The exact cause of the injury was not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to Cook County authorities for more information.