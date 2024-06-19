Chicago man charged in Belmont Central sexual assault, police say

The Chicago Police Department released video of a man wanted in an attempted Belmont Central sexual assault in the 2900-block of North Mango Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have announced criminals charges for a man accused in a sexual assault of a woman on the city's Northwest Side last month.

Police previously released a video and photos of the man wanted for the crime.

David Vega, 32, of Chicago has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sex assault, police said.

Police said the crime happened on May 28 in the Belmont Central neighborhood's 2900-block of North Mango Avenue.

The man picked a woman up and forced her into the gangway of a home, police said. He told her he would kill her if she continued to yell.

Police said the man took the victim's pants off, ripped her undergarment and tried to sexually assault her.

Surveillance video shows the suspect jumping over a fence before he ran away down the alleyway behind homes.

Police said the man fled the scene southbound down the Mango Avenue alley to George Street. He then ran eastbound to Central Avenue before heading westbound back to Parkside Avenue.

Marcelo Herrera captured blurry cell phone video of police searching with dogs outside his garage.

"As soon as I opened my back door, my garage door, I see police with the dogs everywhere," Herrera said.

Marcelo says investigators went door-to-door, looking for the attacker.

"When they told me what happened, I said 'Oh, my God.' I live over here for 15 years. Nothing happened like that," Herrera said.

Neighbor Maria Lopez says the attempted assault happened in the gangway by her home, and she woke up that morning to police knocking on her door.

"They say the lady, she was walking, and the guy, he started chase her, so they asked me if I hear something, but I say I don't hear nothing," Lopez said. "I feel scared, because I don't know if the guy is around here. I don't know if something could happen to me."

Vega has appeared in bond court, police said, but no further information was immediately available.

