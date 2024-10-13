2 charged in freight train looting on West Side, authorities say

At least two people have been charged in connection to Friday's train looting in South Austin, police said.

At least two people have been charged in connection to Friday's train looting in South Austin, police said.

At least two people have been charged in connection to Friday's train looting in South Austin, police said.

At least two people have been charged in connection to Friday's train looting in South Austin, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people have been charged in connection to the railway cargo theft that happened in broad daylight Friday afternoon on the city's West Side.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 400-block of North Lamon Avenue Chopper 7 captured dozens of people ransacking the Union Pacific rail line near Lake and Lockwood, coming away with what appeared to be boxes of TVs.

At least six people have been arrested for stealing items from the cargo train, Union Pacific officials said.

On Sunday, authorities announced two people had been charged in the investigation.

Derrick Weathers, 53, and Lemar Hollingsworth, 21, are facing a midemeanor charge for theft.

Weathers is facing an additional felony charge for drug posession.

Residents told ABC7 they have already seen people selling the stolen merchandise in the area.

RELATED | Stolen merchandise for sale online after thieves loot freight train on West Side, residents say

The situation comes as Illinois Senator Dick Durbin helped pass a federal law last year, which will now force retailers and websites like Facebook to regulate the sale of stolen goods online. Otherwise, those companies could face fines of up to $50,000.

The Illinois Merchant Association says brazen crimes like this impact the entire community.

Authorities have asked the public to report any suspicious online sales of merchandise.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood