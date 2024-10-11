Thieves taking boxes off of freight train on West Side | Chopper 7 LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chopper 7 is over a Chicago police response Friday evening near train tracks on the city's West Side.

A train could be seen stopped at the location, which is near the Austin neighborhood.

Police officers could be seen investigating near the train and the train tracks. Civilians could be seen taking boxes off of a freight train.

Officers could be seen drawing their weapons and aiming them towards at least one vehicle that was fleeing the scene.

"UPW inbound and outbound trains are stopped near Kedzie due to police activity," Metra said.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

