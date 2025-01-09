Driver sentenced in deadly Uptown hit-and-run crash that killed Chicago mother in 2023

Ricky Hernandez was sentenced to six years in prison.

Ricky Hernandez was sentenced to six years in prison.

Ricky Hernandez was sentenced to six years in prison.

Ricky Hernandez was sentenced to six years in prison.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver has been sentenced to less than a decade for the hit-and-run crash that killed a Chicago mother in 2023.

Ricky Hernandez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of failure to report a deadly crash. He was arrested last January.

On July 25, 2023, Soyfa Athamanah, 69, was steps away from home around 10:35 p.m. when she was hit in the 5100-block of North Broadway Avenue in the city's Uptown neighborhood, her family said.

Investigators said Hernandez was driving a black 2017 Honda Civic.

RELATED | Protest over Uptown hit-and-run that killed 69-year-old pedestrian demands safety changes

He was sentenced to six years at the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

Hernandez will be given credit for the 351 days he has already served.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood