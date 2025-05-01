Hit-and-run crash involving CPD prompts large police response in Austin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hit-and-run crash prompted a large police response on Thursday morning on the city's West Side.
The crash happened near the intersection of Iowa Street and Laramie Avenue.
Chicago police said the driver of a gray sedan got into a crash with a police squad vehicle.
Witnesses told police the driver of the sedan ran away after the crash, prompting a massive response in the area.
It is unclear if the suspect was apprehended by police.
It is unknown if any police officers were injured.
This is a developing story.
