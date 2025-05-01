24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Hit-and-run crash involving CPD prompts large police response in Austin

Evelyn Holmes Image
ByEvelyn Holmes WLS logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 4:31PM
West Side hit-and-run involving CPD prompts massive police response
An investigation was underway after a crash on Laramie Avenue and Iowa Street on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hit-and-run crash prompted a large police response on Thursday morning on the city's West Side.

The crash happened near the intersection of Iowa Street and Laramie Avenue.

Chicago police said the driver of a gray sedan got into a crash with a police squad vehicle.

Witnesses told police the driver of the sedan ran away after the crash, prompting a massive response in the area.

It is unclear if the suspect was apprehended by police.

It is unknown if any police officers were injured.

This is a developing story.

