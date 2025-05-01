24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Death investigation in Northbrook impacting morning commute

ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 11:46AM
A police investigation shut down a main road in the north suburbs on Thursday morning.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A police investigation shut down a main road in the north suburbs on Thursday morning.

ABC7's cameras captured as police closed Shermer Road south of Willow Road in Northbrook.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to the scene for a death investigation.

Police have not confirmed any information regarding the investigation.

Video shows police closed the road as the investigation continues.

Northbrook police did not say how long the closure is expected to last.

No other information was available.

