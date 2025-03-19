Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

The stabbing happened at about 9:57 p.m. on the train near CTA's Red Line Monroe Station on State Street, according to police.

A man, 30, was stabbed in the abdomen by an unknown man. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. No other injuries were reported on the train.

This stabbing happened just minutes after a woman was shot and killed on the CTA Red Line in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The two incidents have not been connected by police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | Woman killed in shooting on South Side CTA Red Line platform, Chicago police say