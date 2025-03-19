24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman killed in shooting on South Side CTA Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 9:29AM
wls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:46 p.m. at the 69th Street Station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said two women were fighting when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the neck before taking off.

The victim, approximately 25-35 years old, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW