Woman killed in shooting on South Side CTA Red Line platform, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:46 p.m. at the 69th Street Station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said two women were fighting when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the neck before taking off.

The victim, approximately 25-35 years old, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood