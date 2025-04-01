Man charged after 3 stabbed during argument in Belmont Central, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a stabbing that injured three people on the city's Northwest Side on Sunday, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the Belmont Central neighborhood's 5700-block of West Grand Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Police said two groups of people were arguing when a 40-year-old man took out a sharp object and swung it toward multiple victims.

The suspect was later identified as Melchor Hernandez Rodriguez.

Hernandez Rodriguez is facing two aggravated battery charges.

Two women, 20 and 30, and a 32-year-old man were injured in the stabbing. All vicitms were expected to be OK.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

