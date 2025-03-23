Chicago police investigating break-ins at smoke shops on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating break-ins at two smoke shops on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said around 5:53 a.m., two suspects targeted Smoke Valley in the 3300 block North Milwaukee Avenue in Irving Park.

They used a hammer to bust into the business but were unsuccessful, police said. They took off in a Black SUV.

SEE ALSO | Thieves break into vehicles at 15 locations in O'Hare area, Chicago police warn

About 30 minutes later, a crew of four suspects broke into Cragin Smoke Shop in the 5600 block of West Diversey Avenue in Belmont Cragin.

Police said they broke the front glass door to get inside. They got away with products.

No arrests have been made in either incident. No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood