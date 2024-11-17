Chicago police release video of daytime armed robberies in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A warning from Chicago Police about a series of armed robberies in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police released surveillance video, with some images blurred.

Investigators said the robbers approach people on foot, display a gun then make off with wallets, purses and phones.

Nearly all of these crimes took place during daytime hours in late October:

-7800 Block of South Marquette on October 20 at 3:00 p.m.

-7800 Block of South Phillips on October 29 at 11:50 a.m.

-7800 Block of South Essex on October 29 at 8:38 p.m.

-7800 Block of South Phillips on October 31 at 10:50 a.m.

-7800 Block of South Phillips on October 31 at 3:57 p.m.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact police at 312-747-8273.

