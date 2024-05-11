SUV smashes into Chicago Lawn electronics store; man walks in to steal items, police say | VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV smashed into a store early Saturday on the city's Southwest Side. Another man then stole from the store, Chicago police said.

The crimes were caught on a surveillance camera around 12:20 a.m. at the Conection electronics store in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

Chicago police are looking for the suspects responsible for ramming SUV into the front of the shop multiple times. They fled the scene in three different vehicles, but another man walked into the store and stole from it, police said.

Cleanup was underway Saturday afternoon after the front of the store was heavy damaged by the vehicle.

The owner of the store told ABC7 he lost thousands of dollars in merchandise. His front door of the store was being fixed Saturday afternoon.

He said this is becoming a common theme around the city. Some of the shop owner's neighbors are frustrated with the trend of the robberies.

"There's a lot of disgust right now," Nakita Clemons said. "They stole a lot of the merchandise... things that can and cannot be recovered... damaging the property."

Police said they are still investigating the incident and no one has been arrested.

"We're hurting our own personalized small businesses that help us in our community... that is unacceptable," resident Larry Ransom said.