Burglars take liquor store cash registers in Burnside 'crash-and-grab,' Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars crashed into a liquor store and took cash registers on the city's South Side Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary happened at a Foremost Liquors in the 9300-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood around 4:48 a.m.

A group crashed a light-colored SUV into the business, and took two cash registers and other items.

The suspects drove off in the SUV and two other vehicles that were waiting outside. It's unknown what direction they drove off in.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

