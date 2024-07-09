WATCH LIVE

Teen injured in drive-by shooting in South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 10:21AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 7700-block of Essex Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

A boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a dark-colored vehicle started to shoot at him, CPD said.

The teen was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to a nearby hospital.

A bullet grazed the teen's right arm, he is expected to be okay.

No one is in custody. Chicago police area detectives are investigating.

No other information about the shooter was immediately available.

