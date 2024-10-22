Video shows burglars ransack NW Side business; CPD searching for suspects

The burglary happened on Sept. 23, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police released video to try to identify the suspects in a series of burglaries on the city's Northwest Side.

The video shows two men breaking into a restaurant on September 23. That was one of five businesses targeted on that date.

All of the crimes were in the Old Irving Park and Portage Park neighborhoods.

In each case the burglars broke a glass door or window to get inside.

-3900 Block of N Avondale Ave at 2:45 a.m.

-3900 Block of N Avondale Ave at 2:46 a.m.

-5600 Block of W Irving Park Rd at 4:02 a.m.

-5800 Block of W Irving Park Rd at 4:04 a.m.

-4800 Block of N Austin Ave at 4:40 a.m.

Police said they drove off in a Gray Volkswagen Jetta bearing an Illinois plate BE59008 and a 2023 Gray Jeep Cherokee bearing an Illinois plate DQ40340.

