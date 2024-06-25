Chicago Cubs announce plan to use solar power at Wrigley Field for 1st time

There is Chicago Cubs news Tuesday. The team announced its plan to use solar power at Wrigley Field for the 1st time, with help from Invenergy.

There is Chicago Cubs news Tuesday. The team announced its plan to use solar power at Wrigley Field for the 1st time, with help from Invenergy.

There is Chicago Cubs news Tuesday. The team announced its plan to use solar power at Wrigley Field for the 1st time, with help from Invenergy.

There is Chicago Cubs news Tuesday. The team announced its plan to use solar power at Wrigley Field for the 1st time, with help from Invenergy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs have just announced a new plan to use solar power at Wrigley Field for the first time.

A partnership with Invenergy, and their community solar company, Reactivate, will launch clean and renewable energy systems at the park.

The Cubs will be an "anchor" for community solar projects in Wrigleyville.

SEE ALSO: Bronzeville unveils community solar power micro-grid array to provide electricity in emergencies

"We're proud to welcome Chicago-based Invenergy to the Cubs family as our new solar provider," Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "Being a good neighbor is important to us, and this partnership with Invenergy strengthens that commitment by helping to bring clean energy to the community through the solar projects. It also furthers our overall efforts to be more energy efficient and sustainable."