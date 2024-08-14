2nd wave of parking restrictions around United Center begin Wednesday ahead of DNC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The next wave of parking restrictions for the Democratic National Convention began Wednesday morning.

Signs posted around the United Center say parking restrictions began at 8 a.m. through August 25.

One of those signs was posted on a tree near Paulina and Washington.

However, the signs do not instruct residents where they are supposed to move their cars.

The first round of parking restrictions went into effect on Monday.

Pay attention to posted signage detailing parking restrictions. Vehicles that are not removed from the street by the designated date and time will be ticketed and towed.

For inquiries about towed vehicles, call 312-744-4444. Or click here.

An eight-foot-tall barricade fence was placed around the United Center and McCormick Place for a couple of blocks in each direction.

Those who live in the areas or plan to visit should prepare for closures and parking restrictions throughout the next week.

Officials say everyone should leave enough time to travel as well.

Authorities said they will start enforcing the security restrictions and the street closures on Friday night around McCormick Place and on Saturday night around the United Center.

