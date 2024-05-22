Democratic Party leaders preview DNC to media representatives at United Center

Just three months ahead of DNC 2024, party leaders welcomed journalists to preview the Chicago Democratic National Convention at the United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Democratic National Convention is now less than three months away.

Party leaders welcomed hundreds of media representatives from around the world to the United Center on Wednesday.

The United Center was decked out in DNC colors once again to welcome hundreds of journalists who will descend on Chicago again in August for the convention that will formally nominate Joe Biden for President again.

"We are going to see the city shine on the world stage in August," 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett said.

"We fight for what is right," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "And in fact, that's why I'm confident that we are going to send President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris back to the White House."

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker ratcheted up the campaign rhetoric, criticizing Donald Trump on abortion and his current criminal trial while deflecting away questions about Joe Biden's age and mental acuity.

"And we're not going to put up with their BS about anyone's age," Pritzker said. "Age isn't what distinguishes these two candidates from one another. Donald Trump was stupid and ignorant long before he got old. The contrast between these two is genuinely stark."

The event was also an opportunity to hype up Chicago.

"We are going to see the city shine on the world stage in August," 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett.

While the messaging to the media focused on the positive, a scene outside of the United Center there was a reminder that there will be another story to tell when the convention gets to the city.

A handful of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered and promised they will be outside the convention by the tens of thousands come August, even if there is a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

"We're still going to protest because the occupation will continue, U.S. aid for Israel will continue, Israel's impunity on the world stage because of the United States will continue," said with Hatem Abudayyeh with Coalition to March on the DNC.

One of President Biden's senior advisors, Anita Dunn, said the convention will not just be about the president, but it will also be about the next generation of leaders.

"It will be about what we've done, and more importantly, where we're headed," Dunn said.

