Chicago small businesses partner with Democratic National Convention: 'So excited about opportunity'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The upcoming Democratic National Convention is not just a big deal for politicians.

Local small businesses in Chicago are being leaned on to serve the tens of thousands of visitors expected in the city next week.

Before the convention opens, some local entrepreneurs in Chicago are expecting more attention due to the DNC.

There are hundreds of business in the DNC vendor directory that are based in neighborhoods throughout Chicago.

The owner of Chicago French Press, Kris Christian, delivered special coffee for attendee gift bags at the United Center and will be serving her locally-roasted brew at McCormick Place.

"I don't think I've ever felt so excited about an opportunity," Christian said. "I feel like this is the time. The time is now"

ABC7 met Christian at her shop on the campus of the University of Chicago in Hyde Park.

"It's freshly-roasted here in the Windy City, so to stumble across a Black-owned, woman-owned, great coffee is something I think people can carry with them after the convention."

Among the businesses listed in DNC vendor directory is Brown Sugar Bakery, which had an unexpected visit from Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021.

"That was amazing, but you know what was more amazing is that each year since she has come in '21, they get a Christmas card from her," Brown Sugar Bakery owner Stephanie Hart said.

In honor of the Democratic presidential candidate, Hart created the "Kamala Cake." It is a dark chocolate cake with German chocolate fillings of nuts and coconut, and it also has whipped creams with caramel and chocolate, representing the multicultural origins of Harris and so many Americans.

"It's grounded," Hart said. "It's down to earth. It's luscious, and she cute. I'm just really proud to do a small thing to hopefully inspire people to share and to say her name and get out and vote."