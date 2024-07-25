Secret Service, Chicago police to outline DNC safety plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Secret Service along with Chicago police are expected to outline their safety plan for the DNC in Chicago.

Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and other government officials are expected to attend Thursday's briefing.

The FBI Chicago acting field agent, along with the Chicago Department of Emergency Management and Communication, will also be present later Thursday morning.

During the news conference...we are expecting to learn more about the comprehensive security map around the DNC.

The Secret Service is in charge of security for the DNC at the United Center...and the immediate area around the UC...that's called the 'hard' perimeter...while Chicago police is responsible for the 'soft' perimeter...meaning everything outside it.

Snelling says planning for this event has been in the process for over a year.

This security briefing begins at 11:30 a.m.

The Chicago Committee on Public Safety is also gathering later Thursday to discuss similar safety efforts ahead of the DNC along with the Office of Inspector General.