2 men killed in Albany park shooting, Chicago police say

Both men were shot in the head, CPD says
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a double homicide in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in an alley near Leland and Troy just before 11:30 a.m. Friday night, police said.
Investigators said they found two men, both had been shot in the head. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
A witness told police say they saw a black sedan speeding away from the area.
No one is in custody.
Area Five Detectives are investigating.