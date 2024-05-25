2 men killed in Albany park shooting, Chicago police say

Both men were shot in the head, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a double homicide in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in an alley near Leland and Troy just before 11:30 a.m. Friday night, police said.

Investigators said they found two men, both had been shot in the head. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A witness told police say they saw a black sedan speeding away from the area.

No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.