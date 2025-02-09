Marvel takes over Chicago's Navy Pier ahead of 'Captain America: Brave New World' premiere

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Visitors at Chicago's Navy Pier got to experience some Marvel magic on Saturday.

The center of Centennial Wheel became the Captain America shield. On the ground, there were photos, prizes and more.

The event was in celebration of the upcoming movie "Captain America: Brave New World."

The film is in theaters starting Friday, Feb. 14.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this news station.