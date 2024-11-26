24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church to start rebuilding after 2022 Good Friday fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 26, 2024 4:29PM
Groundbreaking for new Antioch Baptist Church after fire
In April 2022 the church in Englewood was destroyed by a fire caused by roofers doing repair work.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two years after a devastating fire destroyed Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood, the community is ready to rebuild.

The fire happened on Good Friday in April 2022 shortly after services ended.

On Tuesday, the South Side community will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony to rebuild the church.

Last year, the congregation revealed the design for the new church.

It is set to include a computer lab, classrooms a gymnasium and youth empowerment space.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

