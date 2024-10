Chicago firefighters battle West Garfield Park building fire | VIDEO

Chopper 7 was over the scene on Wilcox Street on Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A building was engulfed in flames on Monday morning on the city's West Side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 7 a.m. near the 4500-block of Wilcox Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof as firefighters doused water on the house to prevent the fire from spreading.

It is unknown if anybody lives in the building.

It is unknown if anybody was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check ABC7 Chicago for updates.