Chicago fire crews battle massive blaze at West Town pallet yard | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The fire, which can be seen from ABC7 Chicago's Willis Tower camera, is at a pallet yard in the 2000-block of West Hubbard Street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 6:30 p.m., and firefighters could be seen putting water on large flames, as black smoke shot into the air.

Neither Chicago fire nor Chicago police immediately provided any information about how the fire began, and it was not clear if anyone was injured.

Emergency responders are onthe scene of a massive fire at a commercial business in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Roughly 100 displaced after massive fire at Mount Prospect apartment complex: officials

Union Pacific West inbound and outbound trains are stopped due to the fire, which is near tracks near Western Avenue, Metra said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.