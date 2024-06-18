WATCH LIVE

Roughly 100 displaced after massive fire at Mount Prospect apartment complex: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 9:16PM
The Mount Prospect Fire Department said roughly 100 were displaced after a massive fire at the Orion Parkview Apartments on West Palm Drive.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- About 100 people were displaced after a large fire at an apartment complex in the north suburbs Monday night, fire officials said.

Mount Prospect fire crews responded about 6:45 p.m. to the 1800-block of West Palm Drive for a reported fire at the Orion Parkview Apartments, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the building.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, and was treated at the scene.

One tenant had to be rescued from a balcony when he ran back into the burning structure for personal belongings, fire officials said.

Over 30 fire and EMS units from surrounding communities responded to the blaze.

It was under control by about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

About 100 people were displaced, but the Red Cross and village of Mount Prospect Human Services Department helped find them places to stay, fire officials said.

Based on initial reports, the fire likely started in the attic, but its cause remains under investigation.

The structure needs to be assessed by building engineers before any personnel can enter. It appears to be a total loss.

