Chicago Fire Department battles Lawndale fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in the Lawndale neighborhood the West Side Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in a home near Cicero Avenue and Polk Street and heavy smoke could be seen from the Eisenhower Expressway.

A man who is unhoused told ABC7 that he and five others lived inside the two-story townhome. He said he went to go buy cigarettes and he came back and the house was up in flames.

The man said they were using candles for light inside the structure.