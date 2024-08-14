Chicago Fire Department battles ComEd electrical vault fire in West Loop

CFD evacuates SoHo House Hotel
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an electrical vault fire in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at about 4:02 a.m. on Green Street near Randolph Street.
The fire prompted a Level 2 Hazmat response with a nearby hotel evacuated, Chicago Fire Media said.
Chopper7 flew above the scene, with flames shooting up from the sidewalk.
Shortly after 6 a.m., CFD said the fire was struck. ComEd crews on the scene shut down power to the area
ComEd said the vault has been de-energized and 39 customers are impacted. ComEd said they are working to restore power.
No injuries have been reported, CFD said.
Further details were not immediately available.