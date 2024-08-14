Chicago Fire Department battles ComEd electrical vault fire in West Loop

Chopper7 flies above an electrical vault fire in the West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an electrical vault fire in the West Loop Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at about 4:02 a.m. on Green Street near Randolph Street.

The fire prompted a Level 2 Hazmat response with a nearby hotel evacuated, Chicago Fire Media said.

Chopper7 flew above the scene, with flames shooting up from the sidewalk.

Shortly after 6 a.m., CFD said the fire was struck. ComEd crews on the scene shut down power to the area

ComEd said the vault has been de-energized and 39 customers are impacted. ComEd said they are working to restore power.

No injuries have been reported, CFD said.

Further details were not immediately available.

