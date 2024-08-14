WATCH LIVE

Chicago Fire Department battles ComEd electrical vault fire in West Loop |

CFD evacuates SoHo House Hotel

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 11:53AM
CFD battles West Loop electrical vault fire
Chopper7 flies above an electrical vault fire in the West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an electrical vault fire in the West Loop Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at about 4:02 a.m. on Green Street near Randolph Street.

The fire prompted a Level 2 Hazmat response with a nearby hotel evacuated, Chicago Fire Media said.

Chopper7 flew above the scene, with flames shooting up from the sidewalk.

Chopper7 flies above an electrical vault fire in the West Loop.

Shortly after 6 a.m., CFD said the fire was struck. ComEd crews on the scene shut down power to the area

ComEd said the vault has been de-energized and 39 customers are impacted. ComEd said they are working to restore power.

No injuries have been reported, CFD said.

Further details were not immediately available.

