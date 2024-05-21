Chicago Fire hosts water rescue demonstration at Navy Pier to promote beach safety

Chicago beaches open on Friday, according to the city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the city prepares to open Chicago beaches, multiple agencies are preparing for water-related emergencies.

The Chicago Fire Department did a water rescue drill at Navy Pier Tuesday morning.

Divers went into the water off of a helicopter to show what it would look like to rescue someone from the lake.

Marine public safety officials reminded people to follow boating and beach rules as Chicago beaches open for the summer on Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m.

The park district urged people to look for "no swimming allowed" signs and only swim when a lifeguard is on duty.

The coast guard reminded people to wear life jackets properly and asked boaters to be mindful of break wall locations at all times.

The Chicago Fire Department asked people not to swim alone or at night and to report emergencies early.

The coast guard reminded all that they will enforce the federal law that prohibits boating under the influence.

Marine officials encourage everyone to take a CPR class.

The city also asked people to be aware of their surroundings along the lake front. If anyone see suspicious activities, they are asked to report it right away.

