York HS track coach Nicholas Karavolos uses CPR to save student Chloe Peot in cardiac arrest

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- York High School coach Nicholas Karavolos saved student-athlete Chloe Peot's life by performing CPR on her when she collapsed at a track meet in April.

Peot would likely have been a state qualifier in the triple jump, but she never got the change. In fact, but for Karavolos' quick action, she might not be here at all.

"I don't remember warming up or taking any of my jumps," she said.

Peot suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after finishing her last triple jump at a meet in April. She collapsed and barely had a pulse when Coach Karavolos sprang into action, putting his CPR training to good use.

"Someone said the word CPR and that's when it clicked in. OK, we need to do this now," he said.

Karavolos performed CPR for nearly four minutes until paramedic arrived. Doctors said he might have helped her get enough oxygen to prevent brain damage.

Paramedics quickly got Peot to the nearest hospital, where she remained unconscious for two days. She spent the next two weeks in the hospital, missing school and her senior prom. But she's alive.

"This is one of the most unimaginable things you don't what to happen, but if it's going to, you want it to happen surrounded by people who know what to do," said her father Jason Peot.

Doctors have been unable to determine what caused the cardiac arrest. Peot has no history of heart problems.

Peot was able to graduate with her senior class at York Sunday, and the track team is planning a special prom in her honor in June. She is grateful to her coach.

"I think he's great. A life saver," she said.

Coach Karabolos is also planning a training seminar for west suburban league coaches to teach CPR and plan for emergencies like this. He's been called a hero for his actions that day.

"That's what people are saying but it was everyone involved. I just gave her a chance. That's how I feel."