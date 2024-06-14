Chicago Fire Department responds to multiple vehicle fires in Back of the Yards parking lot

The Chicago Fire Department responded to multiple vehicle fires Friday in a Back of the Yards parking lot near 48th and South Halsted Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to several car fires on the city's South Side Friday evening.

At least five vehicles could be seen engulfed in flames just before 5 p.m. in an industrial parking lot near 48th and South Halsted Street in Back of the Yards.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, and all of the flaming vehicles were parked near each other at one edge of the parking lot.

The lot appeared to be adjacent to the Industrial Maintenance and Machining Company.

The cause of the fires were not immediately known.