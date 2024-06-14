WATCH LIVE

Chicago Fire Department responds to multiple vehicle fires in Back of the Yards parking lot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 14, 2024 10:15PM
The Chicago Fire Department responded to multiple vehicle fires Friday in a Back of the Yards parking lot near 48th and South Halsted Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to several car fires on the city's South Side Friday evening.

At least five vehicles could be seen engulfed in flames just before 5 p.m. in an industrial parking lot near 48th and South Halsted Street in Back of the Yards.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, and all of the flaming vehicles were parked near each other at one edge of the parking lot.

The lot appeared to be adjacent to the Industrial Maintenance and Machining Company.

The cause of the fires were not immediately known.

