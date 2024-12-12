Chicago firefighters union votes no confidence in department leadership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 unanimously voted Thursday that they have no confidence in department leadership.
The union president, Patrick Cleary, expressed frustration that members have been working without a contract for three-and-a-half years.
Cleary says they're short staffed and working with outdated equipment.
This summer, the union demonstrated outside the Democratic National Convention, trying to bring attention to their concerns.
The Chicago Fire Department did not comment Thursday.