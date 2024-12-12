Chicago firefighters union votes no confidence in department leadership

The CFD firefighters union has voted no confidence in the Chicago Fire Department leadership, a statement said Thursday.

The CFD firefighters union has voted no confidence in the Chicago Fire Department leadership, a statement said Thursday.

The CFD firefighters union has voted no confidence in the Chicago Fire Department leadership, a statement said Thursday.

The CFD firefighters union has voted no confidence in the Chicago Fire Department leadership, a statement said Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 unanimously voted Thursday that they have no confidence in department leadership.

The union president, Patrick Cleary, expressed frustration that members have been working without a contract for three-and-a-half years.

Cleary says they're short staffed and working with outdated equipment.

RELATED | Englewood fire station has no truck amid CFD vehicle shortage, union says: 'Risking people's lives'

This summer, the union demonstrated outside the Democratic National Convention, trying to bring attention to their concerns.

The Chicago Fire Department did not comment Thursday.

