Chicago firefighters union votes no confidence in department leadership

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 12, 2024 10:31PM
The CFD firefighters union has voted no confidence in the Chicago Fire Department leadership, a statement said Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 unanimously voted Thursday that they have no confidence in department leadership.

The union president, Patrick Cleary, expressed frustration that members have been working without a contract for three-and-a-half years.

Cleary says they're short staffed and working with outdated equipment.

RELATED | Englewood fire station has no truck amid CFD vehicle shortage, union says: 'Risking people's lives'

This summer, the union demonstrated outside the Democratic National Convention, trying to bring attention to their concerns.

The Chicago Fire Department did not comment Thursday.

