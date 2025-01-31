Chicago girls who ran lemonade stand to see Sky-Fever game release children's book

Chicago girls Joy and Jade Lee, who ran a lemonade stand to see a Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game, have now released a book called "Lemons with Love."

Chicago girls Joy and Jade Lee, who ran a lemonade stand to see a Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game, have now released a book called "Lemons with Love."

Chicago girls Joy and Jade Lee, who ran a lemonade stand to see a Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game, have now released a book called "Lemons with Love."

Chicago girls Joy and Jade Lee, who ran a lemonade stand to see a Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game, have now released a book called "Lemons with Love."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young Chicago sisters are kicking off Black History Month by releasing a new children's book.

Jade and Joy Lee are known for their their business of selling lemonade to raise money for pediatric cancer and save money to attend a Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever WNBA game last year. Now they're inspiring readers to chase their own dreams.

"An entrepreneur is someone who starts their own business to make money," Joy Lee said. "We can do that."

From thriving summer lemonade stands to now published authors, Jade and Joy Lee are taking their entrepreneurial spirits to new heights, and they want to help others do the same.

"You can create your own lemonade," Joy Lee said.

"Lemons with Love" is a book that not only inspires readers to make their own lemonade recipes, it tells the story of how the two sisters used their business to raise money to see the Chicago Sky play.

READ MORE | Chicago girls who ran lemonade stand gifted VIP tickets to Sky-Fever game: 'It was mind-blowing'

"We were like, 'why not just do another lemonade stand to raise the tickets?' Because the tickets were so expensive," Joy Lee said.

The business took off, with community members donating thousands of dollars.

"You can dream of who you want to be, your dreams can come true as long as you like feel like you can do it, it's going to happen," Jade Lee said.

Their new book is meant to inspire other kids to dream big, but they're also going to lend others a hand in getting started. They created a workbook so that everybody can be an entrepreneur.

"Young CEO" is a workbook Jade and Joy are also releasing Friday. It helps future business owners, make a plan, design a logo, create a mini event and more, and even manage expenses. But don't be fooled, because the girls said it's not just for kids.

For the sisters, this is only the beginning. Later this month, their heading out to the WNBA All-Star Game, where they will learn the ins and outs of the sports business and come back home ready to raise the ceiling.

"If you want to do you have to be confident in yourself," Joy Lee said. "You have to believe in yourself."

